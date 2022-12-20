Ade LLC Buys 10,811 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ade LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after purchasing an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

