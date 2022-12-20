MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 8,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.