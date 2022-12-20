Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NKE opened at $103.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

