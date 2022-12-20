Patten Group Inc. Acquires 692 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

DUK opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

