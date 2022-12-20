Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

