Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.32.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $458.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.