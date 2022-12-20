Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF (BATS:FFSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,772 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF were worth $21,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $285,000.

FormulaFolios Smart Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:FFSG opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82.

