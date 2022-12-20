Brookstone Capital Management Buys 43,255 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.