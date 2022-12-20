Brookstone Capital Management Sells 52,555 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,555 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $26,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 53.9% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

