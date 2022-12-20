Brookstone Capital Management Has $29.91 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after purchasing an additional 185,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,073,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

