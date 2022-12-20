Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

