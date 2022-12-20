Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:APD opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

