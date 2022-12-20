Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

