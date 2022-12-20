Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 108,206 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

