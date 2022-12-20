SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

