Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $94,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $247.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

