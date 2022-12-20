Cooper Financial Group Has $592,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

