Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $9.75 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,413,000 after purchasing an additional 134,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

