LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.