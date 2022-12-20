Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Cut by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 4.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,270,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $820,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $339.06 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

