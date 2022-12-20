LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

