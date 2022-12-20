LVW Advisors LLC Invests $3.01 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

