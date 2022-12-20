LVW Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

