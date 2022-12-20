Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Boosted by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,753 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 13.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $42,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

