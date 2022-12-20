Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $127,000 Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

