General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

