Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up 1.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Evergy by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

