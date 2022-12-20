Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,907,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VFH opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.