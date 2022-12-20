Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Nutrien by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

NYSE NTR opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.23 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

