TheStreet Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to “C”

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $272.04.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

