MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $321,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML Stock Down 1.0 %

ASML stock opened at $568.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $817.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.04. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.