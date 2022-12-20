L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $205.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

