MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

