Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 1,103 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.57.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $171.94. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

