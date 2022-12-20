Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 75.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 89,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at $974,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $216.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.