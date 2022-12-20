Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 16,467 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

