Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:DG opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

