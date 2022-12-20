UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,016,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

