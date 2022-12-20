Patten Group Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.93. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.