Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

PWR stock opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

