National Bank of Canada FI Buys 256,375 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,375 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $245,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 706,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

