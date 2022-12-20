UMB Bank n.a. Sells 19,732 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,732 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.19% of Conagra Brands worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

