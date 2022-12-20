Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $49,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

