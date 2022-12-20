Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 170.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,867 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 308,386 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Applied Materials by 120.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

