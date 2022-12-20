Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 431 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 409,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

