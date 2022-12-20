Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 928.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

