Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

