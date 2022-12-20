National Bank of Canada FI Sells 40,465 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 40,465 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

