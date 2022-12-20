WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

