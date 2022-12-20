The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,324.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 28,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

Shares of GS opened at $344.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

